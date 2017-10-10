Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $512.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post $512.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $521.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $491.60 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $420.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $512.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cowen and Company downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $41,831.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $2,630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,019 shares in the company, valued at $35,862,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,465 shares of company stock worth $7,677,331 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,045.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,234,000 after buying an additional 1,781,500 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7,304.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after buying an additional 1,615,360 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $107,799,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,699,000 after buying an additional 1,193,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,277,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,586,000 after buying an additional 916,573 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) traded down 1.28% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.78. 1,053,713 shares of the stock were exchanged. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $107.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

