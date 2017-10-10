Synthetic Biologics Inc (SYN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEMKT:SYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Synthetic Biologics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on the development of synthetic DNA-based therapeutics and innovative disease-modifying medicines for serious illnesses. The Company is engaged in developing product candidates to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension, relapses in multiple sclerosis, cognitive dysfunction in multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Synthetic Biologics, Inc., formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Synthetic Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Synthetic Biologics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.

Shares of Synthetic Biologics (NYSEMKT:SYN) traded down 0.581% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.856. 270,275 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. The firm’s market cap is $109.78 million. Synthetic Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEMKT:SYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synthetic Biologics will post ($0.17) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYN. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 65.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 76.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 189,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 82,030 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 20,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Synthetic Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical-stage company. The Company is engaged in developing therapeutics to protect the gut microbiome while targeting pathogen-specific diseases. The Company’s lead product candidates in Phase II development are SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C), and SYN-004, which is designed to protect the gut microbiome (gastrointestinal (GI) microflora) from the effects of certain commonly used intravenous (IV) antibiotics for the prevention of C.

