Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Syntel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syntel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Syntel in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Syntel in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Syntel in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syntel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.73.

Shares of Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) opened at 19.50 on Friday. Syntel has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $26.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. The company’s market capitalization is $1.63 billion.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.81 million during the quarter. Syntel had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Syntel will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syntel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syntel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Syntel by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syntel by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syntel by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Syntel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syntel

Syntel, Inc (Syntel) is a global provider of digital transformation, information technology (IT) and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services. The Company operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Insurance, Manufacturing, and Retail, Logistics and Telecom.

