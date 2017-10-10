Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.45. 3,337,180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 1,490,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut Synchronoss Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $635.55 million, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 155,453.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,134,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,652,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,119,000 after acquiring an additional 148,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 29.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,357,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,782,000 after acquiring an additional 540,181 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 2,339,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,478,000 after acquiring an additional 245,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after acquiring an additional 78,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc is a global software and services company, which provides technologies and services for the mobile transformation of business. The Company’s portfolio in the Consumer and Enterprise markets contains offerings, such as personal cloud, secure-mobility, identity management and scalable messaging platforms, products and solutions.

