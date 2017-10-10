Swiss National Bank Has $1,573,000 Stake in E.W. Scripps Company (The) (SSP)

Swiss National Bank held its position in shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NYSE:SSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,316 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of E.W. Scripps Company (The) worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSP. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps Company (The) by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,179,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,671,000 after purchasing an additional 385,574 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps Company (The) in the second quarter valued at $3,859,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps Company (The) by 35.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 433,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps Company (The) by 61.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 89,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps Company (The) in the first quarter valued at $1,911,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) opened at 18.37 on Tuesday. E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 2.02.

E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NYSE:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $231.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. E.W. Scripps Company (The) had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that E.W. Scripps Company will post $0.14 EPS for the current year.

SSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.W. Scripps Company (The) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company’s segments include television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. As of December 31, 2016, the Television segment included approximately 15 American Broadcasting Company (ABC) affiliates, five National Broadcasting Company (NBC) affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliates and four non big-four affiliated stations.

