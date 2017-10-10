Swiss National Bank Continues to Hold Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR)

Swiss National Bank maintained its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Sierra Wireless worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 85.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) opened at 22.30 on Tuesday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $712.46 million, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 3.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Macquarie raised Sierra Wireless from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.30 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc is engaged in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with wireless solutions for organizations. The Company’s OEM Solution segment offers cellular embedded wireless modules for IoT connectivity, including an embedded application framework to support customer applications. The Company’s Enterprise Solution segment offers intelligent routers and gateways, including management tools and applications that enable cellular connectivity.

