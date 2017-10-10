Swiss National Bank Continues to Hold Position in A. Schulman, Inc. (SHLM)

Swiss National Bank continued to hold its stake in shares of A. Schulman, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of A. Schulman worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of A. Schulman by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of A. Schulman by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. Schulman by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of A. Schulman by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in shares of A. Schulman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. Schulman, Inc. (SHLM) opened at 36.65 on Tuesday. A. Schulman, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The company’s market cap is $1.08 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHLM. Zacks Investment Research raised A. Schulman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised A. Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised A. Schulman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Longbow Research raised A. Schulman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About A. Schulman

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

