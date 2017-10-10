Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,431,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046,072 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.24% of Superior Energy Services worth $35,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Superior Energy Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Superior Energy Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Superior Energy Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Superior Energy Services by 4.9% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Superior Energy Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 142,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE SPN) opened at 10.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.58 billion.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $470.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post ($1.58) EPS for the current year.

SPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen and Company set a $14.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Superior Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $20.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $12.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

