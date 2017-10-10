Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) shares traded up 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.17. 651,219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 177,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superconductor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Superconductor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Superconductor Technologies Inc. alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The company’s market cap is $12.54 million.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Superconductor Technologies had a negative return on equity of 99.84% and a negative net margin of 26,445.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Superconductor Technologies Inc. will post ($0.92) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/superconductor-technologies-inc-scon-stock-price-up-11-4.html.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc is engaged in developing and commercializing high temperature superconductor (HTS) materials and related technologies. The Company operates through the research, development, manufacture and marketing of high performance products used in cellular base stations segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superconductor Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.