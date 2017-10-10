SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday. They currently have $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $56.00.

STI has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SunTrust Banks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunTrust Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS AG restated a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SunTrust Banks in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of SunTrust Banks (STI) opened at 60.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.31. SunTrust Banks has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $61.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $56.18.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunTrust Banks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.32 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

In other SunTrust Banks news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $46,330.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,550.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its stake in SunTrust Banks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SunTrust Banks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. grew its stake in SunTrust Banks by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

