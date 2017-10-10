SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Downgraded by FBR & Co to “Neutral”

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) was downgraded by analysts at FBR & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STI. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised SunTrust Banks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Friday. Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

SunTrust Banks (STI) opened at 60.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.31. SunTrust Banks has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $61.69.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks will post $4.05 EPS for the current year.

SunTrust Banks announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.32 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $46,330.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,550.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 31,398 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 123,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 46,593.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 441,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

