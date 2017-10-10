Suntrust Banks Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,865 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)

Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 270.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) opened at 67.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.42. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post $3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 101,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $6,577,933.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,901,745.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $198,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,699.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,480 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,574. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hilliard Lyons raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The Company operates as a community bank primarily in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis and Chattanooga, Tennessee and other counties. It provides the personalized service associated with small community banks, while seeking to offer the products and services, such as investments and treasury management.

