Suntrust Banks Inc. Buys 43 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Universal Electronics worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 151,751.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,168 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,599,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,921,000 after acquiring an additional 267,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,955,000 after acquiring an additional 23,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,708,000 after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory Stapleton sold 10,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,635.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Mulligan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.91 per share, for a total transaction of $279,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,479.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) opened at 64.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.26 million, a P/E ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.55. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $177.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Universal Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post $3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.25 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Universal Electronics Inc (UEI) develops control and sensor technology solutions and manufactures a line of pre-programmed and universal remote control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and automation components. The Company’s offerings include pre-programmed universal infrared (IR) and radio frequency (RF) remote controls that are sold primarily to subscription broadcasting providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers, and integrated circuits, on which its software and universal device control database is embedded, sold primarily to OEMs, subscription broadcasting providers, and private label customers.

