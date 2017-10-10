Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (ETP) Shares Bought by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunoco Logistics Partners were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETP. Waldron LP bought a new position in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 37,331 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,761,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $539,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

ETP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunoco Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sunoco Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reduced their target price on Sunoco Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) traded up 0.954% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.515. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,838 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The stock’s market cap is $20.36 billion. Sunoco Logistics Partners LP has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $27.99.

Sunoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:ETP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Sunoco Logistics Partners had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sunoco Logistics Partners’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sunoco Logistics Partners LP will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $18,650,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,031,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,890,197.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., formerly Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., owns and operates a logistics business. The Company is engaged in the transport, terminaling and storage of crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s segments include Crude Oil, Natural Gas Liquids and Refined Products.

