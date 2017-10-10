Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Holdings Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,006,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,327 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.30% of Suncor Energy worth $146,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE SU) traded up 0.55% on Tuesday, hitting $34.76. 629,796 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2552 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy ‘s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Suncor Energy ‘s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.43%.

Suncor Energy Inc (Suncor) is an integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

