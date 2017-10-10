Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) Receives $30.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of Summit Materials (NYSE SUM) traded down 0.67% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. 1,046,558 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 2.07. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $478.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post $1.20 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Hill sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $7,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,873. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $401,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 622,733 shares of company stock worth $18,406,421 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Summit Materials by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, ARP Americas LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. The Company operates through three segments: West, East and Cement. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had operations in 21 states in the United States and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s materials include aggregates, which it supplies across the United States, and in British Columbia, Canada, and cement, which it supplies along the Mississippi River from Minneapolis to New Orleans.

