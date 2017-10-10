VSA Capital reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Sula Iron and Gold PLC (LON:SULA) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) price objective on the stock.

Sula Iron and Gold PLC (LON SULA) opened at 0.095 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.28. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.10 million. Sula Iron and Gold PLC has a one year low of GBX 0.10 and a one year high of GBX 0.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/sula-iron-and-gold-plc-sula-given-speculative-buy-rating-at-vsa-capital-2.html.

Sula Iron and Gold PLC Company Profile

Sula Iron & Gold plc is a holding company. The Company is primarily involved in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Sierra Leone. It is exploring for iron, gold and coltan on its Ferensola exploration license area in the Sula-Kangari Greenstone Belt in the Northern Province of Sierra Leone.

Receive News & Ratings for Sula Iron and Gold PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sula Iron and Gold PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.