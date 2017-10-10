Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.8% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $173,000.

Get Microchip Technology Incorporated alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $251,893.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,997.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $109,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,829 shares of company stock worth $561,905. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) traded up 0.10% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,589 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average of $81.34. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $92.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $972.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.87 million. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post $5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/stonebridge-capital-advisors-llc-lowers-holdings-in-microchip-technology-incorporated-mchp.html.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal and timing products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.