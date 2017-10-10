Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $650,000 Stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC held its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,025,000 after purchasing an additional 580,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation by 2,934.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,092,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,496,557 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,791,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,522 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation by 11,520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,638,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,484,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 140,422 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE LNT) traded up 0.74% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 292,315 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.02.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Alliant Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $765.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post $2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wayne A. Reschke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $85,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Alliant Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Alliant Energy Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Alliant Energy Corporation Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. The Company’s segments include Utility and Non-regulated, Parent and Other. The Utility segment includes the operations of Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), which serve retail customers in Iowa and Wisconsin.

