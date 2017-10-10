Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,141,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,489,492,000 after buying an additional 4,004,759 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 386.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,794,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,188,259,000 after buying an additional 31,616,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,080,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $420,639,000 after buying an additional 74,670 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 292.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,850,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,885,000 after buying an additional 8,834,274 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,008,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $317,719,000 after buying an additional 1,128,565 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Cowen and Company boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.41.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $119,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,360.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 118,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $4,531,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,046,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,715 shares of company stock worth $11,480,040. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) traded down 0.29% on Tuesday, reaching $40.84. 19,451,828 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.82. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post $7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

