Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 325 Shares of HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCP were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HCP by 1,680.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,980,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,398,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HCP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,505,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HCP by 108.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HCP by 353.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,826,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HCP by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 9,223,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,760 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCP. BidaskClub raised shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCP in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

HCP, Inc. (HCP) traded down 0.63% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.66. 1,218,183 shares of the company were exchanged. HCP, Inc. has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $34.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.38.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. HCP had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post $1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company’s segments include senior housing triple-net (SH NNN), senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), life science and medical office. Its senior housing facilities include independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities.

