Stifel Financial Corp Buys 60 Shares of MPLX LP (MPLX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MPLX were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Waldron LP bought a new position in MPLX during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MPLX by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 53,438 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MPLX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in MPLX during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MPLX in the first quarter worth $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP (NYSE MPLX) opened at 35.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.65. MPLX LP has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.36.

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.70 million. MPLX had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MPLX LP will post $0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. BidaskClub raised MPLX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of MPLX in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MPLX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price target on MPLX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of MPLX in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other news, VP C Corwin Bromley sold 2,500 shares of MPLX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $276,910 over the last three months.

MPLX Company Profile

MPLX LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) formed by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company is engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs), and the gathering, transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

