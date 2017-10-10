State Street Corp Sells 348,280 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,857,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348,280 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.86% of Paychex worth $789,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Paychex by 23,260.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Paychex by 37.7% in the first quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) opened at 63.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.20. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $816.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.34 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 26.01%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post $2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Bank of America Corporation upped their price target on Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair cut Paychex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $1,711,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,561,488.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,541,200 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

