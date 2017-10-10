State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,243,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,506 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.71% of Church & Dwight worth $738,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Steven J. Katz sold 11,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $561,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,657.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 9,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $484,345.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,810.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,858 shares of company stock valued at $9,996,631 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE CHD) traded up 0.28% on Tuesday, reaching $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 142,275 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76. Church & Dwight Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $54.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $898.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.87 million. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 12.39%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Company, Inc. will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America Corporation upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.24.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Domestic, Consumer International and Specialty Products Division (SPD). The Company also sells specialty products to industrial customers and distributors.

