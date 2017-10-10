Media coverage about Starz Acquisition (NASDAQ:STRZB) has trended positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Starz Acquisition earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.5072861159541 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Starz Acquisition (STRZB) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.29” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/starz-acquisition-strzb-earns-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-29.html.

About Starz Acquisition

Starz Acquisition LLC, formerly Starz, is an integrated media and entertainment company. The Company provides premium subscription video programming in the United States to cable operators, satellite television providers, telecommunications companies and online video providers. The Company’s segments include Starz Networks and Starz Distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Starz Acquisition LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starz Acquisition LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.