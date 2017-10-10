Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) & Its Peers Financial Analysis

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Restaurants & Bars” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Starbucks Corporation to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Starbucks Corporation alerts:

This table compares Starbucks Corporation and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Starbucks Corporation $22.40 billion $5.14 billion 27.93 Starbucks Corporation Competitors $2.04 billion $349.24 million -4.53

Starbucks Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Starbucks Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Starbucks Corporation has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starbucks Corporation’s peers have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Starbucks Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Restaurants & Bars” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Starbucks Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Restaurants & Bars” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Starbucks Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbucks Corporation 12.93% 52.82% 21.42% Starbucks Corporation Competitors 1.77% 12.50% 1.76%

Dividends

Starbucks Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Starbucks Corporation pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Restaurants & Bars” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 61.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Starbucks Corporation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbucks Corporation 0 11 18 1 2.67 Starbucks Corporation Competitors 272 1551 2143 73 2.50

Starbucks Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $64.07, suggesting a potential upside of 16.44%. As a group, “Restaurants & Bars” companies have a potential upside of 11.27%. Given Starbucks Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Starbucks Corporation is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Starbucks Corporation beats its peers on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

Starbucks Corporation Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development. The Company’s Americas, CAP, and EMEA segments include both company-operated and licensed stores. Its Channel Development segment includes roasted whole bean and ground coffees, Tazo teas, Starbucks- and Tazo-branded single-serve products, a range of ready-to-drink beverages, such as Frappuccino, Starbucks Doubleshot and Starbucks Refreshers beverages and other branded products sold across the world through channels, such as grocery stores, warehouse clubs, specialty retailers, convenience stores and the United States foodservice accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.