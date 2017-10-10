equinet AG set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on STM. Macquarie set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Stabilus SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Stabilus SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Stabilus SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Stabilus SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Stabilus SA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.11 ($86.01).

Get Stabilus SA alerts:

Shares of Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) opened at 78.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €74.12 and a 200 day moving average of €69.09. Stabilus SA has a 1-year low of €43.25 and a 1-year high of €80.42. The stock has a market cap of €1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stabilus SA (STM) Given a €85.00 Price Target at equinet AG” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/stabilus-sa-stm-given-a-85-00-price-target-at-equinet-ag.html.

Stabilus SA Company Profile

Stabilus SA, formerly Servus HoldCo SARL is a Luxembourg-based company. The Company is the automotive and industrial supplier. It develops and produces electromechanical drives, gas springs and dampers. Its products in the automotive segment are used in a broad range of applications such as tailgates, hoods, doors and convertible tops.

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.