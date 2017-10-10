Spire Inc. (SR) Position Maintained by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI maintained its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Spire were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Spire by 1.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Spire by 12.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 226,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Spire by 87.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Spire by 15.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spire by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,219,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,783,000 after acquiring an additional 216,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire Inc. alerts:

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) opened at 75.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.32. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.99 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post $3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Spire’s payout ratio is 60.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/spire-inc-sr-position-maintained-by-zurich-insurance-group-ltd-fi.html.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, formerly The Laclede Group, Inc, is engaged to transform its business and pursue growth by growing its gas utility business through prudent investment in infrastructure upgrades and organic growth initiatives; acquire and integrate gas utilities; modernize its gas assets, and invest in innovation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.