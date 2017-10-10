SPDR S&P Metals and Mining (XME) Position Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining (NYSEARCA:XME) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining by 28.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining during the second quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining by 2.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining (XME) opened at 32.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.48. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Metals and Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

