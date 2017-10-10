SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Position Maintained by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC maintained its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,614,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,043 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,574,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,337,000 after purchasing an additional 180,679 shares in the last quarter. White Mountains Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Mountains Advisors LLC now owns 2,318,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,265,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,907,000 after purchasing an additional 84,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 24,630.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,005,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Position Maintained by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy-position-maintained-by-woodmont-investment-counsel-llc.html.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lifted their price objective on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) opened at 253.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.77 and a 200 day moving average of $243.19. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $208.38 and a 52 week high of $254.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $1.2346 per share. This represents a $4.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.