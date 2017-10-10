S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Position Lowered by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,342,000 after acquiring an additional 54,020 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 202.3% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 23.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS AG upped their price target on S&P Global from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “no rating at time” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price target on S&P Global from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) traded up 0.129% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.375. The stock had a trading volume of 150,100 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.569 and a beta of 1.50. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.21 and a 52-week high of $160.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 202.37% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post $6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 860 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $130,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial Inc, is a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Ratings, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, issuers and other market participants; Market and Commodities Intelligence, which offers multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities that integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, and deliver their customers in the commodity and energy markets access to information, data, analytic services and pricing and benchmarks, and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices), which is an index provider that maintains a range of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors.

