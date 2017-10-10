Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.24. Southwestern Energy posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $811.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a $9.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $8.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) traded down 1.19% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,758,431 shares. The company’s market cap is $2.90 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.88.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Company is an energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company operates through two segments: Exploration and Production (E&P) and Midstream Services. Its operations in northeast Pennsylvania are primarily focused on the unconventional natural gas reservoir known as the Marcellus Shale.
