Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

News headlines about Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Southwest Gas Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.4920023923547 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have commented on SWX. BidaskClub cut Southwest Gas Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC raised Southwest Gas Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) opened at 77.84 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $560.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.84 million. Southwest Gas Corporation had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Corporation will post $3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Southwest Gas Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.11%.

In related news, SVP Karen S. Haller sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $105,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,427.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $48,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, formerly Southwest Gas Corporation, is engaged in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas. The Company operates through two segments: natural gas operations and construction services, which includes the operations of the Company’s subsidiary, Centuri Construction Group, Inc (Centuri).

