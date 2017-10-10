Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (OKSB) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKSB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,734 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.64% of Southwest Bancorp worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKSB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Southwest Bancorp by 3,742.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 313,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,251,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Bancorp by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 152,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 38,477 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,647,000 after buying an additional 24,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Bancorp Inc. alerts:

Shares of Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKSB) opened at 27.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.98. Southwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62.

Southwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:OKSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Southwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Bancorp, Inc. will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

OKSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Southwest Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS AG upgraded Southwest Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (OKSB) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/southwest-bancorp-inc-oksb-shares-bought-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Southwest Bancorp Profile

Southwest Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates in four segments: Oklahoma Banking, Texas Banking, Kansas Banking and Other Operations. The Oklahoma Banking segment provides deposit and lending services and consists of residential mortgage lending services to customers. The Texas Banking segment and the Kansas Banking segment provide deposit and lending services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.