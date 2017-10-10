Sony Corp Ord (SNE) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Corp Ord (NYSE:SNE) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Corp Ord were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Corp Ord by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony Corp Ord during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in Sony Corp Ord by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sony Corp Ord by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sony Corp Ord during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Corp Ord alerts:

Sony Corp Ord (NYSE:SNE) traded down 0.89% on Tuesday, reaching $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,507 shares. Sony Corp Ord has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Sony Corp Ord (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Sony Corp Ord had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1,858.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,735.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Corp Ord will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SNE. Citigroup Inc. downgraded Sony Corp Ord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.60 to $39.93 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Corp Ord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.74 price objective on shares of Sony Corp Ord in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sony Corp Ord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sony Corp Ord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

WARNING: “Sony Corp Ord (SNE) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/sony-corp-ord-sne-shares-bought-by-quadrant-capital-group-llc.html.

Sony Corp Ord Profile

Sony Corporation (Sony) is engaged in the development, design, manufacture and sale of various kinds of electronic equipment, instruments and devices for consumer, professional and industrial markets, as well as game consoles and software. The Company’s segments include Mobile Communications, Game & Network Services, Imaging Products & Solutions, Home Entertainment & Sound, Devices, Pictures, Music, Financial Services and All Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Corp Ord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Corp Ord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.