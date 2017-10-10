Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Share Price

News coverage about UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. UMB Financial Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.9310496032797 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get UMB Financial Corporation alerts:

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) opened at 74.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.89. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.85.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.84 million. UMB Financial Corporation had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corporation will post $3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. UMB Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stephens set a $71.00 price target on UMB Financial Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS AG raised UMB Financial Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised UMB Financial Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Share Price” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-umb-financial-corporation-umbf-share-price.html.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,307.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation is a diversified financial holding company. The Company supplies banking services, institutional investment management, asset servicing and payment solutions to its customers in the United States and around the globe. The Company’s segments include Bank, which provides a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government and correspondent bank customers through the Company’s branches, call center, Internet banking and automated teller machine network; Institutional Investment Management, which provides equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets, and Asset Servicing, which provides services to the asset management industry, supporting a range of investment products, including mutual funds, alternative investments and managed accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.