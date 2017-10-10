News headlines about Oi SA (NYSE:OIBR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oi SA earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.0864515114337 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Oi SA (NYSE:OIBR) remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Tuesday. 617,575 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. Oi SA has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.54.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Oi SA (OIBR) Share Price” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-oi-sa-oibr-share-price.html.

About Oi SA

Oi SA is an integrated telecommunications service provider in Brazil. The Company is a switched fixed-line telephony services (STFC) concessionaire. It is engaged in the provision of STFC as a local and intraregional long-distance carrier. Its segments include Residential Services, Personal Mobility, and SMEs/Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Oi SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oi SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.