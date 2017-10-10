Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (EVT) Share Price

Media stories about Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the closed-end fund an impact score of 46.9669150550911 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) traded up 0.27% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,460 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

About Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks.

