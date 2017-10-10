Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF (VMBS) Stock Price

Media stories about Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 46.9468691944218 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF (NASDAQ VMBS) traded up 0.08% on Tuesday, reaching $52.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,841 shares. Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $53.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $52.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.096 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

