Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Share Price

Media stories about CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CNH Industrial NV earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1470295541319 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CNHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America Corporation raised CNH Industrial NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial NV in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised CNH Industrial NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of CNH Industrial NV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ CNHI) opened at 11.91 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial NV has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion and a PE ratio of 38.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18.

CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. CNH Industrial NV had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial NV will post $0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. is a capital goods company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale and financing of agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense and other uses, as well as engines, transmissions and axles for vehicles and engines under marine and power generation applications.

