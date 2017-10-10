Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NII Holdings (NIHD) Share Price

Media stories about NII Holdings (NASDAQ:NIHD) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NII Holdings earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 45.4990655746258 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NII Holdings (NASDAQ NIHD) opened at 0.43 on Tuesday. NII Holdings has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. The stock’s market cap is $43.21 million.

NII Holdings (NASDAQ:NIHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $225.10 million for the quarter. NII Holdings had a negative return on equity of 205.87% and a negative net margin of 171.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NII Holdings will post ($1.17) earnings per share for the current year.

About NII Holdings

NII Holdings, Inc provides wireless communication services under the Nextel brand in Brazil. It offers mobile telephone voice services; wireless data services, including text messaging, mobile Internet, and email services; and push-to-talk services, such as Direct Connect, and Prip and International Direct Connect services, which allow subscribers to talk to each other instantly.

