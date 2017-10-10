Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Share Price

Headlines about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Umpqua Holdings Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.3476813090389 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) opened at 19.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. Umpqua Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $20.03.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Umpqua Holdings Corporation had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corporation will post $1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua Holdings Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

About Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Umpqua Bank (the Bank) and Umpqua Investments, Inc (Umpqua Investments). It operates through two segments: Community Banking and Home Lending. The Community Banking segment’s principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and retail customers in its primary market areas.

