Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Patterson Companies (PDCO) Share Price

News articles about Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Patterson Companies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.5031027025656 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Patterson Companies Inc. alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) opened at 37.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.97. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDCO. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.43 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS AG cut Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Patterson Companies (PDCO) Share Price” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-patterson-companies-pdco-share-price.html.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc is a value-added distributor focused on providing a customer experience to professionals in the dental and animal health markets. The Company operates through three segments: dental, animal health and corporate. Dental and Animal health are strategic business units that offer similar products and services to different customer bases.

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.