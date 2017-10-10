Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) Stock Price

News stories about Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cushing Renaissance Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 47.9176230719385 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) opened at 18.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. Cushing Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $19.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%.

Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high total return with an emphasis on current income. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services companies; chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies; engineering and construction companies, and transportation and logistics companies.

