Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CardConnect Corp (CCN) Stock Price

News coverage about CardConnect Corp (NASDAQ:CCN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CardConnect Corp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 44.9863664746758 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CardConnect Corp (CCN) remained flat at $15.05 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 80,112 shares. CardConnect Corp has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $15.05.

CardConnect Corp Company Profile

CardConnect Corp., formerly FinTech Acquisition Corp., is a holding company. The Company holds interests in CardConnect, LLC. The Company is a provider of payment processing solutions to merchants throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Merchant Acquiring Services and Other. The Company’s platform allows it to provide payment solutions, customer support and tools for its distribution partners and merchants.

