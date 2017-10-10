Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (MUE) Share Price

News stories about Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 45.5472614776094 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) opened at 13.90 on Tuesday. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $14.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

About Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

