Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kirby Corporation (KEX) Stock Price

Press coverage about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kirby Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 46.7770474856744 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEX. BidaskClub downgraded Kirby Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirby Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Kirby Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kirby Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

Kirby Corporation (NYSE KEX) opened at 65.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.86. Kirby Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The shipping company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Kirby Corporation had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Kirby Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Corporation will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby Corporation

Kirby Corporation is a domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts and in Alaska and Hawaii. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in two segments: Marine Transportation and Diesel Engine Services.

