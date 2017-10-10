Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (POT) Stock Price

News articles about Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the fertilizer maker an impact score of 46.1932670262507 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (NYSE POT) opened at 19.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $20.27.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fertilizer maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.07%. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan will post $0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan’s dividend payout ratio is 67.80%.

POT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Cowen and Company set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.55.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Company Profile

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.

