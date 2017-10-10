Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Essent Group (ESNT) Share Price

Headlines about Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Essent Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9959209344899 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) opened at 39.46 on Tuesday. Essent Group has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 50.92% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $137.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post $3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $43.00 target price on shares of Essent Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 3,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $124,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,886,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $164,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,918 shares of company stock valued at $909,690 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a private mortgage insurance company. The Company is engaged in offering private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its products and services include mortgage insurance, contract underwriting, and Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance.

