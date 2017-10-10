Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) Share Price

Media stories about Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund earned a news impact score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.1539911354827 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) traded up 0.81% on Tuesday, reaching $23.55. 55,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high total investment return by providing a high level of current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The Fund may invest in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

